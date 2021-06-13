Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 5,418 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,418 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Masco by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE MAS opened at $58.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.