Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 12,735 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 38.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,735 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLDT. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Shares of CLDT opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $14.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.31.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

