Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 1,399 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in REV Group were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in REV Group by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter valued at $209,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in REV Group by 63.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Shares of REVG opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. REV Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,702.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 47,742 shares of company stock worth $792,617 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

