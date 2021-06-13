Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 1,481 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,288,865,000 after buying an additional 1,564,081 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,122,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,211,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,311,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,912,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,428,000 after buying an additional 17,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,646,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,325,000 after buying an additional 929,453 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CM opened at $118.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $65.22 and a one year high of $120.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $1.2051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.77%.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.88.

