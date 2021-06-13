Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Update

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 243.9% from the May 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFLYY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

