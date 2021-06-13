Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Aixtron alerts:

AIXXF stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. Aixtron has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.20.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.