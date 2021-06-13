Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Shares Gap Down to $19.80

Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $19.16. Akoya Biosciences shares last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

