Akropolis (AKRO) Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last Week

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $58.87 million and $7.97 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Akropolis has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00057530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00022596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.70 or 0.00782735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00085275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.78 or 0.08085081 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

AKRO is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,958,500,912 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

