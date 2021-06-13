Alchemix 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.79 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, Alchemix has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for $640.44 or 0.01641680 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $181.68 million and $1.79 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Alchemix

ALCX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

