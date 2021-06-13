Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,221 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $24,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $181.65 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $182.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.56.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

