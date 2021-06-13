Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the May 13th total of 179,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

OTCMKTS:ALFFF opened at $0.60 on Friday. Alfa has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64.

Get Alfa alerts:

Alfa Company Profile

Alfa, SAB. de C.V. engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, and Newpek. The Alpek segment manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, recycled PET, and caprolactam; and chemical specialties and industrial chemicals.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.