Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Lifted by BRX Global LP

BRX Global LP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 14.7% of BRX Global LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BRX Global LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $17,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

BABA stock opened at $211.64 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $204.39 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.21. The stock has a market cap of $572.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.