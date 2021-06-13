Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 10,959 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,872,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,050,000 after purchasing an additional 227,485 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,989,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 325,072 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 957,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

INN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of INN stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.