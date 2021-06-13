Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $90.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.01. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $86.11 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,717 shares of company stock worth $187,418. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

