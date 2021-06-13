Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 45,072 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,072 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,642,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at $723,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

