Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,958,367 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EC. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth about $13,842,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,173,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,147,000 after purchasing an additional 964,342 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 753,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,978,000 after purchasing an additional 122,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 910,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 91,830 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $13.11 on Friday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0932 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 6.3%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 285.71%.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

