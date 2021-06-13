Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) Short Interest Update

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 982,500 shares, a growth of 572.5% from the May 13th total of 146,100 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 275,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHAC opened at $11.10 on Friday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.31.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHAC. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,576,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

