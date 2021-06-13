Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Raymond James

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATUSF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

OTCMKTS:ATUSF opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.