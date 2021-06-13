Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Holdings Boosted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys stock opened at $252.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.42 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.30.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,203 shares of company stock worth $1,109,248. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.00.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

