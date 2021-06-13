American International Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Veritone were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,509,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 19.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 6.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 28.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 248,516 shares during the period. 47.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERI stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. Veritone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 3.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Veritone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

