American International Group Inc. Buys 1,433 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $28.36 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

In related news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $311,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 876,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,255,511.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $46,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $840,718. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

