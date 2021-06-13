American International Group Inc. Has $326,000 Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Entegris by 287.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 204,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after buying an additional 152,032 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $3,355,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 308,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,254 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $116.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.50.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

