American International Group Inc. Purchases 2,619 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 198,646 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $21,036,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $10,692,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $10,206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 8,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $268,436.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,349.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,994 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,524. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KALV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.99. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

