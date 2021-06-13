American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,003.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EDU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.04. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDU. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CLSA started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

