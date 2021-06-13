American Money Management LLC Has $306,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

American Money Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 27,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

