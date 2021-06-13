Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $264.42 Million

Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report $264.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $253.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $277.00 million. Ameris Bancorp reported sales of $284.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $948.04 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABCB shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

ABCB traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.27. 387,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,591. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.06. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 16,528 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $992,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

