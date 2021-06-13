Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,083. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $79,047.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,656.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $278,868 and have sold 145,407 shares valued at $1,483,649. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $635,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 629,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after buying an additional 48,543 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $229,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

