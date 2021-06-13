Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Rong Zhou Sells 8,180 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Rong Zhou sold 8,180 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $158,201.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rong Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Rong Zhou sold 700 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $13,706.00.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $948.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $103.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPH. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,225,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after buying an additional 485,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,144,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 240,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 235,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 166,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

