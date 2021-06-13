Analysts Anticipate Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Castle Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. Castle Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $473,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 13,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $802,473.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 690,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,735,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,137 shares of company stock worth $24,818,071 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $71.89. 163,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,006. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.72.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

