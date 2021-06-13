Analysts Anticipate First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Will Announce Earnings of $12.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) will report $12.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings. First Citizens BancShares posted earnings per share of $14.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full year earnings of $46.08 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $80.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Citizens BancShares.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $476.30 million during the quarter.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $837.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,162.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,760.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $857.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $310.27 and a 1-year high of $901.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $854.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

