Analysts Anticipate NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to post $130.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.12 million. NewAge posted sales of $62.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year sales of $523.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.80 million to $525.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $537.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 13.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NewAge stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. 807,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,722. The company has a market cap of $342.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31. NewAge has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NewAge in the first quarter valued at about $3,427,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewAge by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,473,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after purchasing an additional 916,329 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewAge by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 672,686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NewAge by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 509,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NewAge by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 272,382 shares during the last quarter. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

