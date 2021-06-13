Analysts Anticipate Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. Repay posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

In other Repay news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $631,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,421 shares of company stock valued at $915,039. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 19,822.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 299.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,821 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $39,312,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 720.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,631,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $34,996,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPAY opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.17. Repay has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

