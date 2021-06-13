Analysts Anticipate UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Class’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.18. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. Class will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UWM Holdings Co. Class.

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UWM Holdings Co. Class presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

NYSE:UWMC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.22. 13,795,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,290,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

In other news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter worth approximately $10,607,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter worth approximately $5,114,000. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter worth approximately $4,071,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. 23.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

