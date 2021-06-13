Analysts Anticipate VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.46. VICI Properties posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,834.8% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $32.80. 4,161,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,610,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. VICI Properties has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $33.35.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.