Analysts Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Brokerages expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report $4.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.32 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $3.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $17.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $17.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.43 billion to $18.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,729 shares of company stock worth $20,229,125. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.91. 1,262,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,668. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.18. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $144.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

