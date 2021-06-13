Analysts Expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.24 Million

Analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will announce sales of $22.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.40 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $18.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $95.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.06 million to $101.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $124.94 million, with estimates ranging from $111.10 million to $149.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.59 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Shares of ADMS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 226,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,542. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

