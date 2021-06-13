Analysts Expect Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.26 Million

Equities analysts predict that Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will report sales of $30.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.90 million and the highest is $30.80 million. Altabancorp posted sales of $31.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full year sales of $121.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.54 million to $123.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $130.59 million, with estimates ranging from $128.67 million to $133.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 32.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALTA. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Altabancorp by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Altabancorp during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altabancorp by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Altabancorp by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Altabancorp by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

ALTA stock opened at $45.63 on Thursday. Altabancorp has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $861.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

