Analysts Expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to Announce $2.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the highest is $2.63. Willis Towers Watson Public reported earnings per share of $1.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year earnings of $12.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.31 to $13.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $14.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLTW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.57.

Shares of WLTW stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $257.49. 754,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,950. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

