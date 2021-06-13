Analysts Set Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Target Price at $422.76

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $422.76.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $340.00. 372,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,223. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.97. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $257.87 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 145.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Untitled Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $37,837,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

