Analysts Set US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Price Target at $41.70

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.70.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

US Foods stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,918. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.05.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Foods will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,949. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $275,087.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,252 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,812. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 994,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,127,000 after acquiring an additional 208,348 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at $1,317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 22,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

