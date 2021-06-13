Analyzing CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) and Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) and Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and Great Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrossFirst Bankshares 9.84% 4.55% 0.50% Great Southern Bancorp 25.50% 10.16% 1.14%

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and Great Southern Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrossFirst Bankshares $215.18 million 3.49 $12.60 million $0.38 38.26 Great Southern Bancorp $252.75 million 3.03 $59.31 million $4.21 13.26

Great Southern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CrossFirst Bankshares. Great Southern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CrossFirst Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.2% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CrossFirst Bankshares and Great Southern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrossFirst Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Great Southern Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

CrossFirst Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 14.03%. Great Southern Bancorp has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.34%. Given Great Southern Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Great Southern Bancorp is more favorable than CrossFirst Bankshares.

Summary

Great Southern Bancorp beats CrossFirst Bankshares on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing deposits, which include transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. The company operates eight full-service banking centers located in Leawood and Wichita, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Dallas and Frisco, Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans, as well as secured consumer loans, including automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and merchant banking services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 94 retail banking centers and approximately 200 automated teller machines in Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Nebraska, and Arkansas; and six commercial and one mortgage loan production offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, and Omaha, Nebraska, as well as Tulsa, Okla, and Springfield, Missouri. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

