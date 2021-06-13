Analyzing Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) and PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) and PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Poshmark and PC Connection’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $262.08 million 13.35 $16.84 million $1.25 36.98 PC Connection $2.59 billion 0.48 $55.76 million $2.15 22.27

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Poshmark. PC Connection is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poshmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Poshmark and PC Connection, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 4 5 0 2.56 PC Connection 0 1 0 0 2.00

Poshmark currently has a consensus price target of $60.88, indicating a potential upside of 31.71%. PC Connection has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.45%. Given Poshmark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Poshmark is more favorable than PC Connection.

Profitability

This table compares Poshmark and PC Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark N/A N/A N/A PC Connection 2.03% 8.21% 5.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Poshmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of PC Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of PC Connection shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PC Connection beats Poshmark on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

