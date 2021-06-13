Analyzing Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) & Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) and Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Westbury Bancorp and Sberbank of Russia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Sberbank of Russia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Sberbank of Russia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westbury Bancorp 22.26% N/A N/A Sberbank of Russia 36.13% 18.79% 2.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Sberbank of Russia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westbury Bancorp $38.05 million 2.07 $7.22 million N/A N/A Sberbank of Russia $44.32 billion 2.21 $10.50 billion N/A N/A

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp.

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats Westbury Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westbury Bancorp Company Profile

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; personal, commercial, and mortgage loans; credit card services; and online and mobile banking services. It operates eight banking offices and one loan production office in Washington, Waukesha, and Dane Counties. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is based in West Bend, Wisconsin.

Sberbank of Russia Company Profile

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products. It also provides derivative, financial instrument, foreign currency, precious metal, corporate structured, and commodities and securities products, as well as debt and capital markets funding, documentary, and other commission services. In addition, it offers life, property, bank card, accident, liability, trust management, investment and universal life, travel, and mutual investment funds insurance products, as well as individual pension plans and corporate pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring and international trading services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement and cash collection services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,162 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

