AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,421.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANGO opened at $25.23 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $71.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

