Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Up 5.4%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) was up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $14.02. Approximately 71,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,479,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

AR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $30,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

