Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.34.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APHA shares. Pi Financial cut shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Aphria from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of Aphria from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Standpoint Research decreased their target price on shares of Aphria from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Aphria from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Aphria has a 12-month low of C$3.93 and a 12-month high of C$40.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of -8.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

