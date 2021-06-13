Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Gap Up to $40.21

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.21, but opened at $44.74. Apollo Medical shares last traded at $46.15, with a volume of 6,330 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.06 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $40,132,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,307,214 shares in the company, valued at $424,026,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,489,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth $11,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 39,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at about $3,813,000. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

