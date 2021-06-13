Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of APLE opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.50. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $859,180 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.