Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Boosted by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,872 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $11,089,000. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 29,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,443 shares of company stock worth $44,694,744 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $136.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

