Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the May 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ARCVF opened at $43.60 on Friday. Arcadis has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.85.
About Arcadis
